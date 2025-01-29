Americas > Ecuador inks $30 mln J-REDD deal with international carbon buyers’ club

Ecuador inks $30 mln J-REDD deal with international carbon buyers’ club

Published 18:30 on January 29, 2025  /  Last updated at 14:34 on January 29, 2025  / /  Americas, Aviation/CORSIA, International, Nature-based, South & Central, US, Voluntary

Ecuador’s environment ministry on Wednesday signed a deal with a public and private sector carbon credit buyers’ club to obtain at least $30 million in results-based payments from jurisdictional REDD+ (J-REDD) emissions reductions.
