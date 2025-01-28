Americas > ICE US announces new North American clean fuels futures and options contracts

ICE US announces new North American clean fuels futures and options contracts

Published 01:31 on January 28, 2025  /  Last updated at 01:31 on January 28, 2025

Exchange operator ICE Futures US announced new low carbon fuel futures and options contracts starting next month.
