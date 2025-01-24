Africa > Zambia publishes carbon market framework in step towards Article 6 trade

Zambia publishes carbon market framework in step towards Article 6 trade

Published 16:21 on January 24, 2025  /  Last updated at 16:21 on January 24, 2025  / /  Africa, EMEA, International, Nature-based, Paris Article 6, Voluntary

Zambia has published a carbon market framework, which establishes a fee structure for international credit trade, the institutional arrangements for managing markets in the country, and the functions of its national registry, as it moves a step closer towards Article 6 readiness.
Zambia has published a carbon market framework, which establishes a fee structure for international credit trade, the institutional arrangements for managing markets in the country, and the functions of its national registry, as it moves a step closer towards Article 6 readiness.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.