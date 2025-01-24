Zambia publishes carbon market framework in step towards Article 6 trade
Published 16:21 on January 24, 2025 / Last updated at 16:21 on January 24, 2025 / Roy Manuell / Africa, EMEA, International, Nature-based, Paris Article 6, Voluntary
Zambia has published a carbon market framework, which establishes a fee structure for international credit trade, the institutional arrangements for managing markets in the country, and the functions of its national registry, as it moves a step closer towards Article 6 readiness.
