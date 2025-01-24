Americas > Net zero asset owners initiative opens call for carbon removal expertise

Net zero asset owners initiative opens call for carbon removal expertise

Published 15:58 on January 24, 2025  /  Last updated at 15:58 on January 24, 2025  / /  Americas, Asia Pacific, EMEA, International, Voluntary

The UN-convened Net Zero Asset Owner Alliance (NZAOA) has published a request for information as it seeks to ramp up to capacity building, knowledge sharing, and investment in carbon removal.
The UN-convened Net Zero Asset Owner Alliance (NZAOA) has published a request for information as it seeks to ramp up to capacity building, knowledge sharing, and investment in carbon removal.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.