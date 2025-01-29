ANALYSIS: US withdrawal from Paris Agreement may create Article 6, CORSIA headache
Published 16:41 on January 29, 2025 / Last updated at 16:41 on January 29, 2025 / Roy Manuell, Allison Gacad, Brandon Mulder and Sara Stefanini / Americas, Asia Pacific, Aviation/CORSIA, EMEA, International, Paris Article 6, Voluntary
The impending US withdrawal from the Paris Agreement could influence the supply and demand dynamics under the CORSIA international aviation offsetting scheme, progress towards the launch of the new Paris Agreement Crediting Mechanism (PACM), as well as the 2028 Article 6 review, though, overall, uncertainty clouds the outlook with experts still scrambling to make sense of the implications of the decision made by new US President Donald Trump.
The impending US withdrawal from the Paris Agreement could influence the supply and demand dynamics under the CORSIA international aviation offsetting scheme, progress towards the launch of the new Paris Agreement Crediting Mechanism (PACM), as well as the 2028 Article 6 review, though, overall, uncertainty clouds the outlook with experts still scrambling to make sense of the implications of the decision made by new US President Donald Trump.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here
.