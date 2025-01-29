ANALYSIS: US withdrawal from Paris Agreement may create Article 6, CORSIA headache

Published 16:41 on January 29, 2025 / Last updated at 16:41 on January 29, 2025 / Roy Manuell, Allison Gacad, Brandon Mulder and Sara Stefanini / Americas, Asia Pacific, Aviation/CORSIA, EMEA, International, Paris Article 6, Voluntary

The impending US withdrawal from the Paris Agreement could influence the supply and demand dynamics under the CORSIA international aviation offsetting scheme, progress towards the launch of the new Paris Agreement Crediting Mechanism (PACM), as well as the 2028 Article 6 review, though, overall, uncertainty clouds the outlook with experts still scrambling to make sense of the implications of the decision made by new US President Donald Trump.