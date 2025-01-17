“Year of contrasts” for VCM as carbon credits see moving trends in 2024 -report
Published 17:50 on January 17, 2025 / Last updated at 17:50 on January 17, 2025 / Nick Ferris / Nature-based, Voluntary
Higher issuances of more recent vintages as well as soaring interest in cookstove credits are among the key takeaways from the VCM in 2024, a year marked by an historic deal on Article 6 of the Paris Agreement, according to a report published on Friday.
Higher issuances of more recent vintages as well as soaring interest in cookstove credits are among the key takeaways from the VCM in 2024, a year marked by an historic deal on Article 6 of the Paris Agreement, according to a report published on Friday.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here
.