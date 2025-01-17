“Year of contrasts” for VCM as carbon credits see moving trends in 2024 -report

Higher issuances of more recent vintages as well as soaring interest in cookstove credits are among the key takeaways from the VCM in 2024, a year marked by an historic deal on Article 6 of the Paris Agreement, according to a report published on Friday.