Nature-based > “Year of contrasts” for VCM as carbon credits see moving trends in 2024 -report

Published 17:50 on January 17, 2025  /  Last updated at 17:50 on January 17, 2025  / /  Nature-based, Voluntary

Higher issuances of more recent vintages as well as soaring interest in cookstove credits are among the key takeaways from the VCM in 2024, a year marked by an historic deal on Article 6 of the Paris Agreement, according to a report published on Friday.
