International > 80% of corporate climate leaders also tie executive pay to goals -report

80% of corporate climate leaders also tie executive pay to goals -report

Published 17:05 on January 15, 2025  /  Last updated at 17:05 on January 15, 2025  / /  International, Voluntary

Four-fifths of companies that are on track to meet their climate targets also tie their executive pay to meeting green objectives, new research has found.
Four-fifths of companies that are on track to meet their climate targets also tie their executive pay to meeting green objectives, new research has found.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.