Suriname ITMO auction delayed by post-COP29 review

The first auction of Suriname forestry conservation credits under Article 6 of the Paris Agreement has been delayed until a post-COP29 review has been completed, the Coalition for Rainforest Nations (CfRN) told Carbon Pulse.
