DATA DIVE: Major companies retired 15-year-old carbon credits last year, but old vintages growing less popular
Published 18:18 on January 9, 2025 / Last updated at 18:18 on January 9, 2025 / Nick Ferris / Americas, Asia Pacific, Data Dive, EMEA, International, Nature-based, Voluntary
Several major international companies retired last year carbon credits with a vintage of 2010 or earlier, according to new Carbon Pulse analysis of registry data, though fewer and fewer older units are being retired across the voluntary market.
Several major international companies retired last year carbon credits with a vintage of 2010 or earlier, according to new Carbon Pulse analysis of registry data, though fewer and fewer older units are being retired across the voluntary market.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here
.