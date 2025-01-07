Gabon to introduce carbon levy for air, maritime transport
Published 16:16 on January 7, 2025 / Last updated at 16:16 on January 7, 2025 / Dimana Doneva / Africa, Aviation/CORSIA, Carbon Taxes, EMEA, International, Nature-based, Shipping, Voluntary
Gabon will require air and maritime transport operators to pay a new ecological contribution tied to their carbon emissions, following the adoption of a decree by the Central African country’s government on Sunday.
