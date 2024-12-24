Americas > Nearly 100 countries submit DNAs to UN as Article 6 implementation gathers pace

Nearly 100 countries submit DNAs to UN as Article 6 implementation gathers pace

Published 14:02 on December 24, 2024  /  Last updated at 14:02 on December 24, 2024  / /  Americas, Asia Pacific, Climate Talks, EMEA, International, Paris Article 6

Nearly 100 countries have now submitted their Designated National Authority (DNA) under Article 6.4 to the UNFCCC, indicating growing interest in carbon market participation following the breakthrough on international carbon markets at COP29 in Baku.
