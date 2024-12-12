ANALYSIS: Forest carbon credits may find a home in Article 6
Published 09:44 on December 12, 2024 / Last updated at 09:44 on December 12, 2024 / Alejandra Padin-Dujon / Americas, Asia Pacific, Climate Talks, EMEA, International, Kyoto Mechanisms, Nature-based, Paris Article 6, Voluntary
Forestry carbon credits, including from REDD avoidance and ARR reforestation sectors, now have the green light to scale via Paris Agreement carbon markets, following last month's historic decision at COP29, but the exact methodologies that will be used, and strength of demand, remain uncertain.
