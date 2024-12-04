Climate finance firm to source 250k credits from US-based soil carbon project
Published 19:49 on December 4, 2024 / Last updated at 19:49 on December 4, 2024 / Brandon Mulder / Americas, Nature-based, US, Voluntary
A California-based climate finance firm inked an agreement Wednesday with a carbon farming programme in which the firm will gain access to 250,000 credits sourced from a US-based regenerative agriculture soil carbon project.
A California-based climate finance firm inked an agreement Wednesday with a carbon farming programme in which the firm will gain access to 250,000 credits sourced from a US-based regenerative agriculture soil carbon project.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here
.