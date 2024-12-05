ANALYSIS: Article 6 breakthrough raises integrity concerns for some, but ‘proof in pudding’, experts say
Published 13:04 on December 5, 2024 / Last updated at 13:04 on December 5, 2024 / Nikita Pandey and Roy Manuell / Americas, Asia Pacific, Climate Talks, EMEA, International, Nature-based, Paris Article 6, Voluntary
The historic consensus on Article 6, achieved in November at COP29, may have been broadly welcomed, but some remain cautious that gaps in final decision texts could lead to a lack of integrity in the newly developed, UN-approved international carbon markets, if implementation over the coming years is not sufficiently robust.
