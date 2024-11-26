No business case for SAF at current CORSIA prices, says airline group sustainability chief
Published 14:59 on November 26, 2024 / Last updated at 14:59 on November 26, 2024 / Nick Ferris / Aviation/CORSIA, EU ETS, International, Voluntary
There is no business case for voluntarily investing in sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) given current prices for CORSIA-eligible credits, the head of sustainability at a major European airline group told an industry conference on Monday.
