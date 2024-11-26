Aviation/CORSIA > UK launches new taskforce to deliver aviation decarbonisation

UK launches new taskforce to deliver aviation decarbonisation

Published 13:34 on November 26, 2024  /  Last updated at 13:34 on November 26, 2024  / /  Aviation/CORSIA, EMEA, International, UK ETS, Voluntary

The UK government has launched a new taskforce to deliver aviation sector decarbonisation, including a focus on carbon removals.
The UK government has launched a new taskforce to deliver aviation sector decarbonisation, including a focus on carbon removals.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.