Americas > Mexico calls for $24 bln reforestation fund at G20 summit -media

Mexico calls for $24 bln reforestation fund at G20 summit -media

Published 17:13 on November 25, 2024  /  Last updated at 17:13 on November 25, 2024  / /  Americas, International, Mexico, Nature-based, Voluntary

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum called for the launch of a global reforestation initiative at the G20 Leaders’ Summit last week that, under her vision, could boast a $24 billion budget.
Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum called for the launch of a global reforestation initiative at the G20 Leaders’ Summit last week that, under her vision, could boast a $24 billion budget.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.