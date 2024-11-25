Americas > Supply shortage may drive CORSIA credit prices above $90/t in Phase 2 -report

Supply shortage may drive CORSIA credit prices above $90/t in Phase 2 -report

Published 16:37 on November 25, 2024  /  Last updated at 16:37 on November 25, 2024  / /  Americas, Asia Pacific, Aviation/CORSIA, EMEA, International, Nature-based, Voluntary

Airlines will need over 500 million tonnes of CO2-equivalent (MtCO2e) carbon credits to meet Phase 2 CORSIA requirements (2027-35), with prices potentially reaching $91 per tonne, according to a new report released on Monday.
Airlines will need over 500 million tonnes of CO2-equivalent (MtCO2e) carbon credits to meet Phase 2 CORSIA requirements (2027-35), with prices potentially reaching $91 per tonne, according to a new report released on Monday.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.