LATAM Roundup: Road to Belem paved with carbon market intentions after landmark Article 6 decision
Published 20:40 on November 25, 2024 / Last updated at 20:40 on November 25, 2024 / Alejandra Padin-Dujon / Americas, Climate Talks, International, Kyoto Mechanisms, Nature-based, Paris Article 6, South & Central, Voluntary
As this year’s COP29 climate summit in Baku, Azerbaijan concludes with landmark decisions clinching the operationalisation of Article 6.2 and 6.4 carbon markets – with Brazil said to have played a key diplomatic role – expectations for COP30 in Belem, Brazil have highlighted the rise of Article 6 as a priority for the region.
As this year’s COP29 climate summit in Baku, Azerbaijan concludes with landmark decisions clinching the operationalisation of Article 6.2 and 6.4 carbon markets – with Brazil said to have played a key diplomatic role – expectations for COP30 in Belem, Brazil have highlighted the rise of Article 6 as a priority for the region.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here
.