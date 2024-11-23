COP29: Article 6 deal clinched in momentous win for carbon markets, but climate finance talks threaten to bring entire summit down
Published 14:41 on November 23, 2024 / Last updated at 14:59 on November 23, 2024 / Roy Manuell, Allison Gacad, Graham Gibson and Emanuela Barbiroglio / Americas, Asia Pacific, Climate Talks, EMEA, International, Kyoto Mechanisms, Paris Article 6, Voluntary
Article 6 negotiators from nearly 200 countries have reached a historic agreement on international carbon markets at COP29, in a decision that would finally conclude the rules governing the trading and crediting of mitigation outcomes under Article 6 of the Paris Agreement — but toxic talks on climate finance in Baku threaten to bring the whole climate summit to the ground.
