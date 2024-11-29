INTERVIEW: Modular DAC developer hopes to cut costs and operate in urban areas
Published 09:03 on November 29, 2024 / Last updated at 09:03 on November 29, 2024 / Dimana Doneva / Americas, US, Voluntary
Modular direct air capture (DAC) systems designed to operate in cities and industrial sites could drive down costs and expand the technology's use beyond rural areas, an executive at a US-based DAC company has told Carbon Pulse.
Modular direct air capture (DAC) systems designed to operate in cities and industrial sites could drive down costs and expand the technology's use beyond rural areas, an executive at a US-based DAC company has told Carbon Pulse.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here
.