Developing new oil and gas fields can help cut emissions, Wood Mackenzie argues
Published 14:37 on November 21, 2024 / Last updated at 14:37 on November 21, 2024 / Sara Stefanini / Africa, Americas, Asia Pacific, EMEA, International
New oil and gas fields are less carbon-intensive than old ones because they use state-of-the-art technology, providing significant decarbonisation gains, consultancy Wood Mackenzie said in a new report published on Thursday.
