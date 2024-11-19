COP29: Govts spotlight efforts to minimise pass-through costs of carbon pricing
Published 15:12 on November 19, 2024 / Last updated at 15:12 on November 19, 2024 / Allison Gacad / Americas, Asia Pacific, Carbon Taxes, CBAM, Climate Talks, EMEA, International, South & Central
Countries with domestic carbon pricing efforts emphasised the specific policy design mechanisms needed to minimise pass-through costs to end consumers, government officials told an event on the sidelines of COP29.
