Americas > Gold Standard credit issuance data added to Climate Action Data Trust platform

Gold Standard credit issuance data added to Climate Action Data Trust platform

Published 11:29 on November 19, 2024  /  Last updated at 11:29 on November 19, 2024  / /  Americas, Asia Pacific, Aviation/CORSIA, EMEA, International, Voluntary

Project and credit data from Gold Standard will be available on the Climate Action Data Trust (CAD) platform by the end of the year, it was announced Tuesday.
Project and credit data from Gold Standard will be available on the Climate Action Data Trust (CAD) platform by the end of the year, it was announced Tuesday.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.