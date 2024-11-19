COP29: Senegal gears up for Article 6 with Norway deal, national policies -official
Published 10:54 on November 19, 2024 / Last updated at 10:54 on November 19, 2024 / Alejandra Padin-Dujon / Africa, Climate Talks, EMEA, International, Paris Article 6
Senegal’s environment ministry is preparing to leverage Article 6 carbon markets in support of national and international climate goals, according to statements made on Tuesday by a senior official at the COP29 global climate summit in Baku, Azerbaijan.
Senegal’s environment ministry is preparing to leverage Article 6 carbon markets in support of national and international climate goals, according to statements made on Tuesday by a senior official at the COP29 global climate summit in Baku, Azerbaijan.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here
.