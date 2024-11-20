Americas > COP29: New Article 6 texts seek final bridge over troubled registry waters

COP29: New Article 6 texts seek final bridge over troubled registry waters

Published 00:34 on November 20, 2024  /  Last updated at 00:34 on November 20, 2024  / /  Americas, Asia Pacific, Climate Talks, EMEA, International, Paris Article 6, Voluntary

Fresh Article 6 draft negotiating texts were published late on Tuesday with the Azerbaijan COP29 presidency looking to speed through a carbon markets outcome in Baku, as parties edged closer to consensus on the thorny registries issue.
Fresh Article 6 draft negotiating texts were published late on Tuesday with the Azerbaijan COP29 presidency looking to speed through a carbon markets outcome in Baku, as parties edged closer to consensus on the thorny registries issue.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.