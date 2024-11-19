COP29: Farmers should be climate finance recipients for carbon sequestration, NGOs say
Published 14:07 on November 19, 2024 / Last updated at 14:07 on November 19, 2024 / Emanuela Barbiroglio / Climate Talks, International
Nearly 80 civil society are calling on UN Climate Change to facilitate the allocation of climate finance to farmers to help them engage in more sustainable practices like restoring degraded soils, in an open letter published on the sidelines of the COP29 climate conference.
