COP29: Thailand to present draft climate change bill to cabinet in December -official
Published 13:44 on November 15, 2024 / Last updated at 13:44 on November 15, 2024 / Nikita Pandey / Asia Pacific, Carbon Taxes, Climate Talks, Other APAC, Voluntary
The government of Thailand will submit the draft climate change bill containing provisions for an emissions trading scheme and a carbon tax for cabinet approval by December, but expecting a final bill to be implemented only by 2026, a government official told Carbon Pulse.
