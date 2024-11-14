COP29: Brazilian state poised to offer REDD+ carbon credits worth millions
Published 08:30 on November 14, 2024 / Last updated at 10:03 on November 14, 2024 / Roy Manuell / Americas, Aviation/CORSIA, Climate Talks, International, Nature-based, South & Central, Voluntary
A rainforest-rich Brazilian state will aim to sell REDD+ carbon credits worth hundreds of millions as part of sales facilitated by an international commodities trader, its government said at COP29.
