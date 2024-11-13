Americas > SCOTUS halts attempt to revive youth climate case

SCOTUS halts attempt to revive youth climate case

Published 22:35 on November 13, 2024  /  Last updated at 22:35 on November 13, 2024  / /  Americas, US

The Supreme Court of the US (SCOTUS) this week rejected an effort from youth activists to reopen a lawsuit against the federal government for its alleged failure to address climate change.
The Supreme Court of the US (SCOTUS) this week rejected an effort from youth activists to reopen a lawsuit against the federal government for its alleged failure to address climate change.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.