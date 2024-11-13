Americas > US-based cleantech firm launches new carbon removal RFP with accelerated, streamlined review process

Published 21:12 on November 13, 2024  /  Last updated at 21:12 on November 13, 2024  /  Americas, Nature-based, US, Voluntary

A US-based provider of sustainable technology solutions on Wednesday launched a new request for proposals for CDR technologies, pledging a smoother and more expeditious experience for applicants.
A US-based provider of sustainable technology solutions on Wednesday launched a new request for proposals for CDR technologies, pledging a smoother and more expeditious experience for applicants.


