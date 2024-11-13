Brazilian oil refiner to produce SAF, RD using industrial hydrotreating technology
Published 20:40 on November 13, 2024 / Last updated at 20:40 on November 13, 2024 / Bijeta Lamichhane / Americas, EMEA, RINs & LCFS, South & Central
An oil refinery based in Rio Grande, Brazil has signed an agreement with a Danish CO2 reduction tech firm to deploy the latter’s hydrotreating technology for the production of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) and renewable diesel (RD).
An oil refinery based in Rio Grande, Brazil has signed an agreement with a Danish CO2 reduction tech firm to deploy the latter’s hydrotreating technology for the production of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) and renewable diesel (RD).
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here
.