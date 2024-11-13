COP29: BRIEFING – Philippines to finalise national registry basics by year-end, ready carbon market blueprint by Q2 2025
Published 15:12 on November 13, 2024 / Last updated at 15:12 on November 13, 2024 / Nikita Pandey / Asia Pacific, International, Nature-based, Other APAC, Paris Article 6, Voluntary
The Philippines government will finalise the basic work on its national registry by the end of this year and will have a final blueprint for its carbon market framework ready by the end of the second quarter of 2025, the head of the country's delegation to COP29 in Baku told Carbon Pulse.
