ICVCM approves three REDD carbon crediting methodologies for CCP status
Published 00:01 on November 15, 2024 / Last updated at 07:26 on November 14, 2024 / Paddy Gourlay / Americas, Asia Pacific, EMEA, International, Nature-based, Voluntary
The Integrity Council for the Voluntary Carbon Market (ICVCM) board has approved three REDD methodologies, which have yet to issue any credits, for the Core Carbon Principles (CCPs) label, it announced Friday, paving the way for millions of units to be issued with the high-integrity stamp.
The Integrity Council for the Voluntary Carbon Market (ICVCM) board has approved three REDD methodologies, which have yet to issue any credits, for the Core Carbon Principles (CCPs) label, it announced Friday, paving the way for millions of units to be issued with the high-integrity stamp.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here
.