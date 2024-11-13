COP29: Turkish ETS auctions to start in 2026 -official

Published 14:01 on November 13, 2024 / Last updated at 14:01 on November 13, 2024 / Rebecca Gualandi / EMEA, Middle East

Turkiye’s ETS will see installations required to report their emissions in 2025, and purchase allowances in 2026, the country’s deputy director of climate change told Carbon Pulse at COP29, where the country also presented its long-term strategy for how it plans to hit carbon neutrality by 2053.