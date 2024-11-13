Blue carbon credits to help bolster Australian coastal ecosystem restoration project
Published 09:40 on November 13, 2024 / Last updated at 09:40 on November 13, 2024 / Asia Pacific, Australia, Nature-based, Voluntary
Australia’s Clean Energy Regulator has registered the nation’s second blue carbon project, which restores and enhances blue carbon ecosystems at a site that is part of a vast network of crucial habitats for migratory birds across East Asia and the Pacific.
Australia’s Clean Energy Regulator has registered the nation’s second blue carbon project, which restores and enhances blue carbon ecosystems at a site that is part of a vast network of crucial habitats for migratory birds across East Asia and the Pacific.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here
.