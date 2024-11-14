Oil company emissions progress is stalling, with methane pledges particularly troubling -report
Published 00:01 on November 14, 2024 / Last updated at 16:34 on November 12, 2024 / Nick Ferris / Americas, Asia Pacific, EMEA, International
Oil and gas company progress on emissions has stalled for the second year in a row, while corporate strategies for meeting emissions targets are of “questionable credibility”, a report published Thursday has found.
Oil and gas company progress on emissions has stalled for the second year in a row, while corporate strategies for meeting emissions targets are of “questionable credibility”, a report published Thursday has found.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here
.