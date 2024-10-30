Manufacturing, supply chains crucial to net zero, IEA report says
Published 07:50 on October 30, 2024 / Last updated at 07:50 on October 30, 2024 / Helen Clark / Americas, Asia Pacific, EMEA, International
Achieving the goals of the Paris Agreement, and meeting the commitment made at COP28 last year to triple renewable energy capacity by 2030, needs commitments from governments, money from the private sector, but more than anything manufacturing and supply chains to develop further, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said in a report on Wednesday.
