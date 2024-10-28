NDCs fall “miles short” of emission cuts to meet Paris goals, UNFCCC warns
Published 09:00 on October 28, 2024 / Last updated at 20:23 on October 27, 2024 / Sara Stefanini / Africa, Americas, Asia Pacific, Climate Talks, EMEA, International
Existing national contributions to the Paris Agreement are unsurprisingly inadequate, at most leading to a mere 2.6% decline in global greenhouse gas emissions over the 2020s, according to a UN report released on Monday.
Existing national contributions to the Paris Agreement are unsurprisingly inadequate, at most leading to a mere 2.6% decline in global greenhouse gas emissions over the 2020s, according to a UN report released on Monday.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here
.