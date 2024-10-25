UK publishes proposed regulations formalising changes to ETS announced last year

Published 00:11 on October 25, 2024 / Last updated at 00:19 on October 25, 2024 / Alessandro Vitelli and Mike Szabo / EMEA, UK ETS

The UK government has formally proposed legislation across the country's four parliaments that would put into effect major changes to the British carbon market that were announced last year, according to a statement from the ETS Authority.