WCI Markets: CCAs swoon with LCFS scrutiny

Published 01:32 on October 25, 2024 / Last updated at 01:36 on October 25, 2024 / Joan Pinto and Bijeta Lamichhane / Americas, Canada, US

California Carbon Allowances (CCA) futures reversed sharply in tandem with a sell-off in Low Carbon Fuel Standard (LCFS) credits this week ahead of a board vote on proposed changes to the state's clean fuels programme, while Washington Carbon Allowances (WCA) remained out of the spotlight.