Nature-based > Ocean-based carbon removals provider signs agreement with tech giant

Ocean-based carbon removals provider signs agreement with tech giant

Published 10:31 on October 24, 2024  /  Last updated at 10:31 on October 24, 2024  / /  Nature-based, US, Voluntary

A provider of ocean-based carbon removals has signed an agreement with a tech giant to provide carbon removals over the next 10 years.
A provider of ocean-based carbon removals has signed an agreement with a tech giant to provide carbon removals over the next 10 years.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.