Cercabono seeks to establish carbon projects in Indonesia, amid growing optimism
Published 13:54 on October 24, 2024 / Last updated at 13:54 on October 24, 2024 / Mark Tilly / Americas, Asia Pacific, International, Nature-based, Other APAC, Voluntary
Colombia-based carbon standard Cercarbono is looking to establish projects in Indonesia, its chairman told a conference Thursday, as market participants wait for more detail on the new Indonesian government's plans for the country’s carbon markets.
