Swiss carbon removal firm partners with US investment bank to remove 40,000 tonnes of CO2
Published 11:00 on October 24, 2024 / Last updated at 15:24 on October 23, 2024 / Dimana Doneva / Americas, EMEA, US, Voluntary
A Zurich-headquartered direct air capture (DAC) company has partnered with an American financial services institution to permanently remove 40,000 tonnes of CO2 from the atmosphere, the company announced on Thursday.
A Zurich-headquartered direct air capture (DAC) company has partnered with an American financial services institution to permanently remove 40,000 tonnes of CO2 from the atmosphere, the company announced on Thursday.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.