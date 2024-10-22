Verra urges ICVCM to extend high-integrity label to renewables projects in developing countries
Published 15:44 on October 22, 2024 / Last updated at 15:44 on October 22, 2024 / Nick Ferris / Asia Pacific, International, Voluntary
Carbon registry Verra is “trying its best” to convince the Integrity Council for the Voluntary Carbon Market (ICVCM) to accept renewables projects in least developed countries for its highly-sought core carbon principle (CCP) label, a company representative said on Tuesday.
Carbon registry Verra is “trying its best” to convince the Integrity Council for the Voluntary Carbon Market (ICVCM) to accept renewables projects in least developed countries for its highly-sought core carbon principle (CCP) label, a company representative said on Tuesday.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.