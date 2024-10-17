Water crisis puts over half of global food production at risk, report says

The water crisis could jeopardise more than half of food production by 2050, with global GDPs also threatened in both high- and low-income countries, a new report has said.

The Global Commission on the Economics of Water, a group of international leaders and experts set up by the Netherlands in 2022, released the study on Thursday, showing that overexploitation and mismanagement of water during the past decades have pushed the hydrological cycle under “unprecedented stress”.

This is expected to have major global economic impacts, authors warned, as nearly 3 billion people and more than half of the world’s food production are now in areas where total water storage is projected to decline.

According to the 194-page study, among the most comprehensive on water supply so far, high-populated regions are particularly vulnerable to the crisis, including northwestern India, northeastern China, and south and eastern Europe.

But the cost of inaction will be severe for both high-income and lower-income countries, which could see their GDPs shrink by 8% and 10-15%, respectively.

“These losses are larger than those projected by climate economic models that neglect the critical role of water,” the report said.

The challenge becomes even more pressing as experts have so far underestimated how much water each person needs daily, according to authors.

“While 50 to 100 litres per day is required to meet essential health and hygiene needs, a dignified life – including adequate nutrition and consumption – requires a minimum of about 4,000 litres per person per day.”

“Most regions cannot secure this much water locally. Although trade could help distribute water resources more equitably, it is hampered by misaligned policies and the water crisis itself.”

FIVE MISSIONS

Through what they defined as a “mission-driven” approach, the authors urged more action from government, industry, and financial institutions to address the high-level challenges.

“Only with a new economic mindset can governments value, govern, and finance water in a way that drives the transformation we need,” said Mariana Mazzucato, professor at University College London and one of the co-chairs of the Commission.

The report identifies five core missions for decision-makers:

Transforming agriculture and the whole food system by scaling up sustainable practices, such as micro-irrigation, regenerative agriculture, and shifting from animal to plant-based diets

Conserve and restore natural habitats critical to protecting the so-called “green water”, the largest freshwater resource held in soil and available only for plants

Reforming harmful subsidies and redirecting financial flaws to address public and private underfunding

Improving data collection

Building a global water governance to address the crisis

“We can only solve this crisis if we think in much broader terms about how we govern water, by recognising water’s interactions with climate change and biodiversity, and by mobilising all our economic tools … to innovate and invest in water,” Tharman Shanmugaratnam, president of Singapore and one of the co-chairs of the Commission, said.

More and more organisations are calling on governments to adequately and urgently address the water crisis worldwide. In July, the UN urged countries to establish a global framework, suggesting governments use its “system-wide” water strategy.

Currently, half of the countries in the world have at least one type of freshwater ecosystem in a state of degradation, following impacts on lakes and mangroves, the UN-Water and UN Environment Programme (UNEP) said in a report released in August.

By Giada Ferraglioni – giada@carbon-pulse.com

*** Click here to sign up to our twice-weekly biodiversity newsletter ***