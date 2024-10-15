Verra launches additionality tools to align with ICVCM CCP requirements
Published 07:28 on October 15, 2024 / Last updated at 07:28 on October 15, 2024 / Paddy Gourlay / International, Nature-based, Voluntary
Verra has released two new tools to assess the additionality of project activities, replacing and updating CDM versions, in a move that will further align the standard body with the ICVCM’s Core Carbon Principle stamp of high integrity approval.
