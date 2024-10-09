Chile, World Bank launch carbon pricing programme, will support ETS
Published 23:14 on October 9, 2024 / Last updated at 23:14 on October 9, 2024
Chile and the World Bank have launched a multi-year programme to support the development and harmonisation of carbon pricing initiatives in the South American country, representatives of both entities announced at the Chile Carbon Forum in Santiago on Wednesday.
