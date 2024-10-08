BRIEFING: Chile welcomes nearly a dozen projects into Article 6 pipeline
Published 23:06 on October 8, 2024 / Last updated at 23:06 on October 8, 2024 / Alejandra Padin-Dujon / Americas, EMEA, International, Paris Article 6, South & Central, Switzerland
Chile has nearly a dozen Article 6.2 projects in various stages of development, including an imminent issuance, and is working to develop an official taxonomy of priority project types, Carbon Pulse heard at the Chile Carbon Forum in Santiago on Tuesday.
Chile has nearly a dozen Article 6.2 projects in various stages of development, including an imminent issuance, and is working to develop an official taxonomy of priority project types, Carbon Pulse heard at the Chile Carbon Forum in Santiago on Tuesday.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.