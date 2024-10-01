Brussels considers extending CBAM downstream to crack down on carbon leakage
Published 13:51 on October 1, 2024 / Last updated at 13:51 on October 1, 2024 / Sara Stefanini / Carbon Taxes, CBAM, EMEA, EU ETS
The European Commission is looking into extending its Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM) to imports of goods further down the value chain, in a bid to keep downstream manufacturing and processing from leaving the EU.
